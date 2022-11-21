Update - Patch 1.9

Happy Monday, Chemists!
Today, we are excited to bring to you version 1.09 of Potion Permit! Almost two months after release, we are still working hard to tackle any issues and bugs that have been reported to us. Thank you so much for your support, we couldn't have done this without you and we have got many more exciting things coming your way!
See below for the full patch notes:
v. 1.09
- Adjusted apple selling price
- Fixed corn's location in the journal
- Fixed Socellia's friendship event dialogue
- Fixed Clinic upgrade 3 dialogue
- Fixed the arcade interior camera
- Fixed the journal display after changing the game language
- Fixed an unmatched control prompt (on console)
- Fixed the carpenter list not refreshing prices after a purchase
- Fixed Matheo's friendship event 3 trigger and description
- Fixed Koblin Mage's location in the journal
- Fixed name display in the credits (for GodSpeed Games)
- Adjusted character limits for Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean
- Fixed an issue where time was not paused after upgrading at the carpenter or blacksmith
- Fixed an issue where the navigational arrow was missing on tutorial pop ups
- Fixed an issue where the navigational arrow was missing in the journal
Changed files in this update