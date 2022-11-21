Patch 0.12.0 - Europe Expansion
New Content
5 New mission for Europe
Engine stats & stress has been implemented, try to take less damage if possible as it will now lower your aircraft engine performance to a till you can no longer go over 100%. Going above 100% throttle will cause engines to overheat and can damage your hp pool after a while, so make sure not to abuse it for too long
- Manual trimming is available as a new feature of the game (rewindable in the controls setting)
- Inverted throttle has been added as an option
- New metic and imperial measurements have been added for the UI & player aircraft
- Option to have Vincemus play in background has been added
- You can now change resolutions based on screen ratio
Vincemus supports 16:9 16:10 4:3
A Pilot has been added to planes that have the cockpit view available
Me262
- New Me262 texture
- New cockpit has been added
New Weapons Added
- 40mm Vickers Class S
- 75mm KwK 42 L70
- 2x7.92 MG34
New Aircraft
Spitfire Vb
Weapons Presets
- 2x20mm Hispano MK.II - 4x7.7mm Browning
- 2x20mm Hispano MK.II - 2x12.7mm M2 Browning
- 4x20mm Hispano MK.II
Payload Presets
- 3x250 lbs GP Bomb
- 8x29kg RP-3 Rockets
- 1x500 lbs GP Bomb + 6x29kg RP-3 Rockets
ChickenCatte - Patreon (Hidden)
Weapons Presets
- 1x20mm Hispano MK.IIc
- 2x7.92mm MG17
- 2x20mm MGFF
- 2x20mm NS-23
- 2x40mm Vickers Class S
Payload Presets
- 2x250kg SC250
- 20x50kg SC50
- 2x21cm rockets
ᴛ̶ⷮa̶ͣn̶ᴋ̶ⷦ - (Hidden)
Weapons Presets
- 75mm KwK 42 L70
- 75mm KwK 42 L70 + 2x7.92 MG34
Payload Presets
- None
Changes
Lighting changes have been made on all terrain to feature player shadows
Changes to the wind Sound effect to be based on master volume instead of SFX, this should make it a tad louder when travelling past 80% of your top speed
All health of player aircraft has been increased by 20%
Me262
- WEP reduced to 160%
- increased base power by 35%
P38g
- increased power by base power 5%
SpitfireMK9 WEP has been increased by 10%
SpitfireVb WEP has been decreased by 10%
AI Armour Changes
- B-17, Fw200 armour reduced from 20 to 10
- Ju88 armour reduced from 10 to 6
AI Aircraft attack range has been decreased from a base of 2km to 700-1200 based on calibre
- 7.7mm = 700m
- 7.92mm = 800m
- 12.7mm, 13m = 1000m
- 20mm,37mm = 1200
Weapon changes
-
Hispano MKII Damage increased from 140 to 160
-
Hispano MKIIc Damage increased from 140 to 160
-
Mg151 Damage increased from 180 to 200
-
MGFF Damage increased from 180 to 200
-
ShVak Damage increased from 180 to 200
-
NS-23
-
Damage increased from 200 to 240
-
FireRate Increased from 240 to 550 rpm
-
Velocity reduced to 690 m/s
-
Magazine reduced from 120 to 60 rounds
-
R4m Damage Increased from 400 to 2000
-
R4m AOE reduced from 2m to 1m
Mission 8 Africa, Ju88 transports have been made more spread out so you don’t get 3 or 4 of them shooting back at you at the same time
Slomo cap while in game has been increased to a multiplier of 0.0625
Game Engine has been updated to the latest LTS version at the time of developing this patch to reduce editor errors
Terrain texture changes has been made to African missions so its easier to understand how low to the ground you are
Bug Fixes
Jittering of the bomb reticle has been fixed
VG33 had hole in the engine bay, this has been fixed
VG33 roll speed and turn speed info has been updated
In the stats it marked the T17 guns to have a total of 400 rounds when equipped on the p38g this is now recorrected to 300
Player shadows have been fixed
AA L 2x12.7 death explosion is fixed so it’ll no be immortal
AA sinking into the ground with pacific survival maps has been fixed
Me262 was using 20mm MGFF’s rather then 20mm MG151/20s
Fixed purchase of Spitfire MK5 (German) you could buy it for 10g rather its actual price of 15550
