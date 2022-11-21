Share · View all patches · Build 9983822 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.12.0 - Europe Expansion

New Content

5 New mission for Europe

Engine stats & stress has been implemented, try to take less damage if possible as it will now lower your aircraft engine performance to a till you can no longer go over 100%. Going above 100% throttle will cause engines to overheat and can damage your hp pool after a while, so make sure not to abuse it for too long

Manual trimming is available as a new feature of the game (rewindable in the controls setting)

Inverted throttle has been added as an option

New metic and imperial measurements have been added for the UI & player aircraft

Option to have Vincemus play in background has been added

You can now change resolutions based on screen ratio

Vincemus supports 16:9 16:10 4:3

A Pilot has been added to planes that have the cockpit view available

Me262

New Me262 texture

New cockpit has been added

New Weapons Added

40mm Vickers Class S

75mm KwK 42 L70

2x7.92 MG34

New Aircraft

Spitfire Vb

Weapons Presets

2x20mm Hispano MK.II - 4x7.7mm Browning

2x20mm Hispano MK.II - 2x12.7mm M2 Browning

4x20mm Hispano MK.II

Payload Presets

Payload Presets 3x250 lbs GP Bomb

8x29kg RP-3 Rockets

1x500 lbs GP Bomb + 6x29kg RP-3 Rockets

ChickenCatte - Patreon (Hidden)

Weapons Presets

1x20mm Hispano MK.IIc

2x7.92mm MG17

2x20mm MGFF

2x20mm NS-23

2x40mm Vickers Class S

Payload Presets

Payload Presets 2x250kg SC250

20x50kg SC50

2x21cm rockets

ᴛ̶ⷮa̶ͣn̶ᴋ̶ⷦ - (Hidden)

Weapons Presets

75mm KwK 42 L70

75mm KwK 42 L70 + 2x7.92 MG34

Payload Presets

Payload Presets None

Changes

Lighting changes have been made on all terrain to feature player shadows

Changes to the wind Sound effect to be based on master volume instead of SFX, this should make it a tad louder when travelling past 80% of your top speed

All health of player aircraft has been increased by 20%

Me262

WEP reduced to 160%

increased base power by 35%

P38g

increased power by base power 5%

SpitfireMK9 WEP has been increased by 10%

SpitfireVb WEP has been decreased by 10%

AI Armour Changes

B-17, Fw200 armour reduced from 20 to 10

Ju88 armour reduced from 10 to 6

AI Aircraft attack range has been decreased from a base of 2km to 700-1200 based on calibre

7.7mm = 700m

7.92mm = 800m

12.7mm, 13m = 1000m

20mm,37mm = 1200

Weapon changes

Hispano MKII Damage increased from 140 to 160

Hispano MKIIc Damage increased from 140 to 160

Mg151 Damage increased from 180 to 200

MGFF Damage increased from 180 to 200

ShVak Damage increased from 180 to 200

NS-23

Damage increased from 200 to 240

FireRate Increased from 240 to 550 rpm

Velocity reduced to 690 m/s

Magazine reduced from 120 to 60 rounds

R4m Damage Increased from 400 to 2000

R4m AOE reduced from 2m to 1m

Mission 8 Africa, Ju88 transports have been made more spread out so you don’t get 3 or 4 of them shooting back at you at the same time

Slomo cap while in game has been increased to a multiplier of 0.0625

Game Engine has been updated to the latest LTS version at the time of developing this patch to reduce editor errors

Terrain texture changes has been made to African missions so its easier to understand how low to the ground you are

Bug Fixes

Jittering of the bomb reticle has been fixed

VG33 had hole in the engine bay, this has been fixed

VG33 roll speed and turn speed info has been updated

In the stats it marked the T17 guns to have a total of 400 rounds when equipped on the p38g this is now recorrected to 300

Player shadows have been fixed

AA L 2x12.7 death explosion is fixed so it’ll no be immortal

AA sinking into the ground with pacific survival maps has been fixed

Me262 was using 20mm MGFF’s rather then 20mm MG151/20s

Fixed purchase of Spitfire MK5 (German) you could buy it for 10g rather its actual price of 15550