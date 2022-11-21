November 23 Online Maintenance

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Birders!

We will be doing online server maintenance on Wednesday 23 November 2022. The work will occur between 9:30 am and 4:00 pm CEST, but the hours may shift. Online gameplay will be unavailable during this time.

IMPORTANT: Unfinished online matches will no longer be available during and after the server maintenance. If you have started any games and don't want to abandon them, please try to finish them by 9:30 am CEST on 23 November.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.