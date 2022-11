I'm glad to announce the following new updates to the game:

added more levels. (current level count is 30)

you can now change the Window mode game resolution. (480/270px or 960/540px or 1920/1080px)

fixed some small bugs in the level designs

added new achievements.

Although there will still be some updates in the future (new levels, extra game music, extra features), I do feel that the game is now ready to leave the Early Access. 😊

Best regards,

TOKKI Dev.