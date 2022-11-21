Update 0.9

Hello Villagers!

I've just announced the Full launch release on 6th December - as you have supported me throughout Early Access, I wanted you to experience what I’ve been working on before full launch.

Take a look at the patch notes from the biggest update so far! So much has changed since the last update as I build the foundations for Version 1.0 and prepare to bring Kainga out of Early Access.

Let's dive into a handful of improvements below.

NEW SKYLOFT HUB

The Skyloft has been completely reimagined and redesigned. There is more room for activities here, where the full roster of Thinkers can now chat and discuss their challenges.



The new reimagined Skyloft.

MORE GAME CONTENT

New Night Event

New Technologies

New Challenge

Addition of the Undead



A preview of night event.

MORE SUPPORTED LANGUAGES

Fully localized text for the entire game in 4 more languages:

French

Spanish

German

Chinese

If you speak these languages, please do let me know on Discord if you notice any issues or mistranslations!

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

Something for you completionists! Also, the addition of endless quests for post-game Kainga masters. I’m super excited about this one!

CHARACTER VOICES

To add more personality to the people of Kainga, I’ve updated the voices and sounds!

BUG FIXES

I’ve managed to fix hundreds of issues related to gameplay or performance and put the game in a better state than ever before. If you find any new issues, please report them to me in Discord!

THERE WILL BE EVEN MORE TO COME IN FULL LAUNCH OF 1.0 ON DECEMBER 6TH.