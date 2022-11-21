Hotfix - November 2022

In this hotfix we introduce starting packs feature, balance changes to difficulty tiers and multiple bugfixes and QoL improvements.

"📢" marks the changes suggested by the Deadlink community

📢 Starting pack selection



💬 Dev comment: When it comes to starting item selection, we noticed that most players would just go for weapon mod and/or class perk in some cases, leaving implants as the worst option and essentialy a HUB upgrade that is not worth taking. To make starting item vendor more impactful and interesting, we've changed how items are presented to players.

Assuming you have all starting item options unlocked in a HUB, you will be able to pick one of three starting packs that consists of one implant, one class perk and one weapon mod. We hope that seeing all three items at once will generate some cool synergies from the start and make the HUB upgrades more impactful.

📢 Neuromancy crisis level tweaks

Enemy bonus HP reduced to 10% (was 20%)

Increase enemy move and attack speed by 25% (does not apply to bosses)

Reduce boss HP multiplier to 175% (was 200%)

💬 Dev comment: Playing on Neuromancy was a bit of a chore due to spongy enemies and increased TTK. We gathered your feedback and increased enemy move/attack speed rather than their HP. We believe this creates much smoother experience and keeps the challenge at appropriate level ; )

Elemental damage stacking

Stacking elemental damage mods on primary weapons works properly now and instead of being multiplicative its additive.

Cord Nanoconstructor (Hook cooldown reset on kill)

Cooldown reset window reduced to 0.75s (was 1.5s)

💬 Dev comment: Cooldown reset window was just too generous and is now in much better place. If you time your attacks correctly you will be rewarded with refreshed cooldown.

Other Fixes

Fixed a bug where run timer would resume after closing inventory when boss was defeated

Fixed a bug where enemies wouldnt stop coming on regular arena

Fixed lore typos

Fixed a bug with FOV not being reset after boss cinematic

Fixed multiple level collision bugs

Improved AI pathing

UI tweaks and improvements

We love to read all of your feedback so please keep it coming! 🔥

In our next update, we will introduce new combat shell and new implants! Stay tuned!