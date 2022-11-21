 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 21 November 2022

Hotfix V0.4.3.8.2 is now LIVE!

Build 9983162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bows showing up at the wrong scale or in the wrong locations, bows in your inventory might not show up after the patch but future bows will
Changed popup damage to better indicate elemental damage, crits and immune

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
