Fixed bows showing up at the wrong scale or in the wrong locations, bows in your inventory might not show up after the patch but future bows will
Changed popup damage to better indicate elemental damage, crits and immune
Isles of Etherion update for 21 November 2022
Hotfix V0.4.3.8.2 is now LIVE!
