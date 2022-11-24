AiDroneSim 1.37 : The most customizable FPV Sim Ever

AiDroneSim is now officially the most customizable FPV sim ever : import your images and 3D meshes in the in-game editor, and even import whole unreal engine maps !

PNG Import In Editor

The custom Logo projector and the simple Custom Logo item now allow direct importing of PNG Files :

Import your Logo, or any PNG image, from the properties of the item :

3D Objects Import

Direct import of 3d objects in editor from files. As with user PNGs, the files are saved as a copy, and will automatically be shared when you share a track or scenery including them. This also import the textures when possible.

Supported formats : OBJ and FBX (binary, embedded textures).



Unreal Engine map import

You can now fly any unreal engine map in AiDroneSim. This is an advanced feature, intended for power users. There is, for now, no in-game/steam workshop integrated way to share your map, but you can always send the zipped folder to friends.

Here how to package your map for AiDroneSim in less than 10 minutes :

