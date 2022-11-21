 Skip to content

SuperTotalCarnage! update for 21 November 2022

v 0.1.1.0

Build 9982921

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We decided to change our level up and treasure system. While at its core things will stay the same, we wanted a new solution that would not stop the gameplay anytime you level up or get a treasure. In any of these cases you will see the level up/treasure items pop right above you and will be able to get those without actually stopping the game. We hope you like this change, please let us know. Endless and Multiplayer modes are going on steadily and we hope to release the Endless mode by the end of the week.

Changelog

  • Changed level up and chest system
  • Added some sound fxs
  • Fixed some unlocks not showing up

Roadmap

  • New heroes and weapons
  • Endless mode
  • Online Multiplayer

Enjoy!

