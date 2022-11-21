 Skip to content

Tales of Ágaris update for 21 November 2022

Achievment available (defeat Irion in the desert), time travel looping and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9982884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Defeat Irion on his "first" appearance in the desert to get the achievment. Now a looping in the time is available. Become more powerful at each looping. Keyboard buttons fixed as well.

