Medieval Monday Talk #29

Greetings medievalists!

Let’s end this year with a smaller, albeit much needed, update. The way production was calculated and all of the stuff tied to it required from us to do a bit of refactoring. Here are some examples of what you can expect in the Update #7, next month.

You know how before, settlers would collect wood one by one and then carry it back to a stockpile/production building? Collecting multiple wood piles before hauling was possible, but it was very much a system dependent on a couple of situations that we couldn’t take into consideration. Now, settlers will actively seek wood to fill their inventory capacity before they start hauling it to stockpiles/production buildings.

Here is how it worked before:



And here is how it will work with the upcoming update #7:



Also, remember how during sleeping time, when one person would roam the night and collect resources, since their goal was not completed? Now, settler’s priorities will kick in and stop the current stuff they are doing in order to meet those priorities.

Another situation worth mentioning is when a settler is working on a production building. Now, when they produce an item, if the hauling is turned on, they’ll immediately collect it and bring it to a stockpile. This situation is comparable to the scenario where a hunter successfully kills an animal and brings its carcass to a settlement.

Other things this refactoring will solve are; the issue where settlers would ignore production goals even though they have everything to perform them, where folks would not collect resources for production(and a fresh UI revamp for that system), when the settlers lack skill level, when the items in production lack resources and when the job priority is not aligned with settler behavior.

One thing to note is that once this new update comes, it will reset all the current work on your production buildings. It might appear bothersome, but in the end, it will offer a smoother gameplay experience.

That would be all for this Medieval Monday Talk. Remember, these Medieval Monday Talks might not happen every Monday, but we'll try to keep them frequent enough - we want to continue to be as transparent as possible.

