HAAK | UpdateV1.2.0.16155M | Nov.22nd, 2022

Hello Haakers!
Genie heard that an unexpected guest came to the brewery, and Haak will face a new challenge! The new version of "Winery Crisis" will meet with you today!
Also, Thanksgiving is approaching. We are glad that we have all of you supporting us all the way. It is because of you that Haak can gain so much love from everyone.
Version details
Version Name: Winery Crisis
Version update: V1.2.0.16155M 20221122
New Contents
- A new exploration area has been added to the brewery;
- A new BOSS Wang Pong;
- New skills! New plot! New achievements and more!
Changed files in this update