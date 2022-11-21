ver 1.0.3 Update

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying "The Forest of Drizzling Rain".

Today, we have updated to ver 1.0.3.

・Correction of MAP walking range

・Fixed a bug in the progression of some events in the MAP from the forest to the underground passage.

・Fixed a bug in the progression of some events in the MAP of the bridge in the past village.

・Correction of some background music volume

・Correction of some stamp rally graphics

・Addition of text, correction of typographical errors and distortions

Please continue to enjoy "The Forest of Drizzling Rain".

βακα Inc.

©真田まこと / vaka, Inc.