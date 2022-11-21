Patch 4.1.0.8 - New Arena Map

In this patch we are introducing a brand new map for Arena, this map will be played by default in all Ranked Servers, you can still play the old map in Custom games.
Map Preview:
Map Features:
- Close to mid range map.
- Lava surrounding the platform which deals damage over time.
- Adjustable lava height and damage in custom games.
Other Changes:
- Fixed statistics over time not showing correctly on scenarios like cisA AIR Intermediate.
- Fixed #score-logs in the Aimbeast discord server showing 00.0% accuracy instead of 100%.
