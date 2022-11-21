 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 21 November 2022

Patch 4.1.0.8 - New Arena Map

Patch 4.1.0.8 - Build 9982528

In this patch we are introducing a brand new map for Arena, this map will be played by default in all Ranked Servers, you can still play the old map in Custom games.

Map Preview:

Map Features:

  • Close to mid range map.
  • Lava surrounding the platform which deals damage over time.
  • Adjustable lava height and damage in custom games.

Other Changes:

  • Fixed statistics over time not showing correctly on scenarios like cisA AIR Intermediate.
  • Fixed #score-logs in the Aimbeast discord server showing 00.0% accuracy instead of 100%.

