Right and Down update for 21 November 2022

Update v1.1.2 ~ Frozen Update!

This update is focused on the frozen altered status. Its effect has been diminished and we introduced five new artifacts and two skills that synergize with it. We hope that with this changes you show some love to the Snowland biome!

v1.1.2

  • Balancing: Impact of the frozen altered status has been reduced. From now on, the number of frozen artifacts is equal to your frozen points.
  • New Content: 5 new artifacts, one for each biome and all related to the Frozen altered status.
  • New Content: 2 new skills, both related to the Frozen altered status.
  • Fix: Improved the Japanese translation of the Daily Dungeon Mode.

We are working on more stuff, more news soon. As always, let us know your feedback!

Kiko

