Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 November 2022

Added roaming Boss

Build 9982505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added roaming DemiGod boss for all of you who find the game too easy so far.

-Boss is an optional fight and it is limited to beta testing.

