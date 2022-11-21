Hello players! Update V.0.8.51

This is a small update that adds the following changes to the game.

Changed:

Scoring system (Now everything depends on the rhythm of the game, even shooting)

Spectator Camera (In the new version, a new system for setting the camera from the first and third person has been added. Now you can zoom in or out of the camera for a first-person view. For a third-person view, the ability to set the camera with your hand has been added, you can select the "Hand Control" function and place the camera in a place convenient for you with your right hand holding the "Weapon Switch" button and adjust it with the buttons in the menu)

Changes in the graphics have also been added, new visual effects have been added.

Now all the saves are in the new folder with the game, this is done for the future for the Level Editor. Now the saves are in "CYBRID\Saved\SaveGames\GameSettings", in connection with this the game settings will be reset, for which I am very sorry, for this the game is in Early Access, in the future such cardinal changes will not occur.

Thank you all for playing and supporting the game!!!

See you in the future!

Join Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD