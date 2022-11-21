 Skip to content

Putridness update for 21 November 2022

Added the first episode of the main scenario

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the first episode of the main scenario (normal) in the near future expect the addition of difficulty (easy) and (hard)

-Work has begun on the second episode.

