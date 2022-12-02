Patch #24 | Patch 1.20 IS NOW LIVE!

Greetings Engineers!
It’s been a long time since our last patch and with multiple delays, blood, sweat and tears that have been shed, we’re finally proud to announce the second patch for Train Life! As you can probably already tell, this is going to be a doozy of a patch note. Everything from Tracks and Railways to the HUD, gameplay and scenarios have been tweaked and fixes have been made. I know you all want to get into it, so without further ado, let’s dive right in!
Changes & Fixes
Tracks & Railways
- Tweaked some issues with the placement of electric lines – there were some players reporting electrical lines missing, now you’ll be able to make a zappy connection with your ET’s!
- Tweaked some issues with lack of camera collision with stations elements
HUD
- Updated Block Occupancy icon under the mini map to display the state of not only the next (closest to the Player) blocking signal, but also the state of the following one (second closest one)
- Updated GPS Destination Switcher above the mini map to display the remaining distance to the next route target when in Custom Route mode. This has been requested by the community many times, so hopefully you guys enjoy it!
- Replaced the old Next Speed Limit icon on speedometer with the new, dedicated widget placed next to the Brake and Throttle indicators under the speedometer - now players will be able to see how far they are from the next Speed Limit sign
- Fixed a problem with mini map auto-resize function not working. Now the mini-map will zoom out and in when moving forward or not.
- Fixed a problem with vanishing "Reverse Train Direction" option from Radial Menu
- Fixed a problem that caused displaying Navigation Mode Change icon as debug output
- Fixed a problem with incorrect distance shown in Cargo minigame
- Fixed a problem with finished contracts summary screen displayed improperly after using contract details screen
Tablet
- Introduced new Info tab, that aggregates the Codex and restored Production Tree tabs
- Added to the World Map an option to clear current GPS route with single click
- Changed codex formatting, added more images
- Fixed a problem with incorrect cities counter displayed in Dashboard tab
- Fixed a problem with inability of scrolling lists content while using a controller
- Fixed problem with inability to zoom the World Map under some circumstances
- Fixed a problem with CODEX pages flickering under some circumstances
Gameplay
- Incline/Decline Multiplier has been adjusted. Inclines and declines should have much more impact on driving.
- Updated visualization of passengers waiting on station to a new one
- Locomotive and wagon doors now open on the correct side
- Improved automatic GPS mode behavior for Cargo gameplay
- Fixed a problem with loading incorrect saved data for passengers and postage contracts
- Fixed a problem with inconsistent show behavior in Alpine areas
- Fixed a problem that prevents saving changes done in Vibration settings
- Due to copyrights issues the Radio has been disabled
Scenarios
- Hannover – Munich scenario estimated time increased – Maybe I will be able to personally complete the scenario times finally.
- Hague Pumpjack scenario estimated time increased
- Brussels-Amsterdam starting location changed
- Requesting station access at the beginning of the Company Management Tutorial is now an objective
- Fixed a problem with the last VO not being synchronized with subtitles when playing Train Control Basics tutorial as scenario
- Fixed a problem with the confirm task objective completes prematurely in the Company Management tutorial.
- Fixed a problem with not being able to fulfill a passengers/postage boarding objective
- Fixed a problem with Early Bird achievement does not unlock
- Fixed a problem with tracks separated in Scenario being also separated after returning to Career
- Fixed a problem with new contracts generation
- Fixed a problem with GPS mode switched prematurely in passenger scenarios if the player misses the correct track.
- Fixed a problem with GPS ceased to function after requesting access to Brussels Warehouse in Brussels-Amsterdam scenario
- Fixed upcoming blocking signal visibility state to reflect correctly game settings
- Fixed a problem that caused train unexpectedly derail after closing the window with Orient Express input controls information
- Fixed a problem with steam particles being overactive
- Fixed a problem with Vienna and Strasbourg being displayed in dashboard without installed DLC
- Fixed a problem with missing input prompts on the initial screen for Orient Express scenarios if input was adjusted in the previous live version
Sound
- Tweaks in engine sounds
Language
- Added missing translations for all languages
- Fixed multiple translation bugs
We hope you will enjoy this massive update to the game and in the meantime if you have any feedback or further suggestions, feel free to join the official Train Life Discord channel and speak with like=minded individuals and the dev’s directly regarding any comments or concerns.
On behalf of Simteract and Nacon, we thank the entire community for sticking with us through thick and thin, and we hope Train Life will be a game you all will enjoy for years to come! Oh, and sorry for the delay on this one, as you can tell it was HUGE, but hopefully the wait was worth it.
Until next time!
Mike
Simteract Community Manager
