The contents of Chapter 1 of the story have been renewed, and the contents of other stories have also been partially changed.
Overall refurbishment of dialogue part system
Add a child who becomes a friend by strengthening the rank, and implement hints
Specification change to save version in Score Attack
Add map event
Added ability marks and renamed some marks
Changed some content
Enhanced some productions
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 21 November 2022
■Ver0.80
The contents of Chapter 1 of the story have been renewed, and the contents of other stories have also been partially changed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update