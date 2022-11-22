Fall in Myrihyn

Hello everyone, after the full release, we have received tons of suggestions and feedback. We are ready to update the game in the future! Hope we can offer a better experience for all the players.

And also, Sea Horizon is 25% off in Autumn Sale, don't miss it.

The following are the updates for this time.

Auto-save

The game will be saved with every step on the map. No need to worry about progress loss anymore.

Food system

The game will not end when your food reaches 0! Instead, you will lose HP with every step without food. Giving the player more chances to fight back.

New dungeon: Unknow Territory



The classic characters from "TUN TOWN" and "Xuan-Yuan Sword" are here in Myrihyn.

Come and get the special skin after you defeat them!

Bug fix

Found some bugs, and fixed them.

Please wait for a while, hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.