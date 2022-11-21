THE EXPEDITION STARTS NOW!

The Release Day is finally here!

After a long wait, lots of sweat, and thousands of development hours we can begin the mountain expedition together. It won't be easy but sure it will be fun!

_There were many attempts to push the summit - at least they tried... Brave and young climbers...

Hours in the gym, improving the immunology system, exceeding body limits, and studying the mountain routes over and over again.

But nobody couldn't predict the brutal force of nature which is the weather. And what about the hunger, stamina, energy, and supply running out? Without planning you will skate on a thin ice which is not a good idea somewhere in the wilderness.

Nevertheless, are you ready to take a shot? Be careful with making a decision - there might be a steep learning curve awaiting. Ready to challenge yourself?_

Few starting tips:

Before setting off study the map of the peak you're trying to summit, it will give you information about the dangers and risks waiting for you.

Having appropriate tools when needed is the key to survival. Each piece of equipment can help you during your climb, but also weighs you down, making each step a bit harder.

Ensure you have enough food to recover your strength, a warm jacket, and a sleeping bag to warm up after a full-day climb.

Good timing also plays a great role during the expedition. In the high mountains, where weather changes quickly and night falls very fast, plan ahead to set up camp in the right place to survive the night or the harsh weather.

If you got any questions, or ideas for further development,

wanna brag about your summit time, or just talk with us visit our Discord server!

See you on the Trail

AGS Team