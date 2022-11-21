 Skip to content

Blocks Tracks Trains update for 21 November 2022

Update Summary -- Better Train Controls, Undo, Copy/Paste, Free Look Mode

Since the release of Blocks Tracks Trains a few features have been introduced.

  • Version 1.2.0: Undo for Terrain and Structure editing. Recent changes to blocks and their colors can be undone. No more accidentially breaking your things :D

  • Version 1.3.0: Better Train Controls. Combine as many locomotives and train cars as you like, couple and decouple them in Play Mode just as you want.

  • Version 1.4.0:

    • Copy and Paste of Build Grids: Make once, use many times!
    • Free Look Mode: Tilt and pan the view in Fly Mode with your mouse. See the map from above.
    • Improved Color Sampling: Drag a box in Color Mode over the terrain or structures to sample the average of a color. Now you can mix any color you like.

