Update Summary -- Better Train Controls, Undo, Copy/Paste, Free Look Mode

Since the release of Blocks Tracks Trains a few features have been introduced.
-
Version 1.2.0: Undo for Terrain and Structure editing. Recent changes to blocks and their colors can be undone. No more accidentially breaking your things :D
-
Version 1.3.0: Better Train Controls. Combine as many locomotives and train cars as you like, couple and decouple them in Play Mode just as you want.
-
Version 1.4.0:
- Copy and Paste of Build Grids: Make once, use many times!
- Free Look Mode: Tilt and pan the view in Fly Mode with your mouse. See the map from above.
- Improved Color Sampling: Drag a box in Color Mode over the terrain or structures to sample the average of a color. Now you can mix any color you like.
Changed files in this update