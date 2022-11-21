The Unliving l Patch 1.1

Hello Necromancers!

Thank you so much once again for all of your feedback since we launched into Early Access!

We're taking lots of notes for future updates, and are already working on various improvements, thanks to community feedback! This includes the new meta progression, improved minion AI, rebalance of game progress, permanent upgrades/unlocks in the Necromancer's ritual, rebalance of difficulty of all locations, and new difficulty levels after reaching certain milestones!

Thank you for your patience as we continue to take on all of your feedback! We'll update you again as soon as we have more to share.

Our next patch is also now live, featuring both improvements and bug fixes.

🧟 Major Changes 🧟

A fix for an issue stopping the player from passing the first boss fight due to Apotheosis spawning in the wrong point.

A fix for a bug that incorrectly saved the player's state (for example, current health) between locations.

🛠️ All Changes 🛠️



Improved movement logic of the Necromancer's army (this is a work in progress).

Improved display of different "shields buffs" on the Necromancer.

Fixed a problem with the game freezing when switching between locations.

Fixed a problem with mixed up icons in the necromancer's throne, the Enchancer's table.

Fixed Necromancer weapon icon - Atlatl.

Some fixes of the cutscenes.

Some fixes in tutorial stage.

Added missing info pop-ups for some UI elements.

Added "immune" warning for a several situations where enemies are immune to damage or debuffs from the Necromancer.

As always, if you run into any issues or would like to provide further feedback, please leave a post in our General Discussions here on Steam.

