ANOTHER EDEN update for 22 November 2022

Ver 2.14.100 Another Style Avesta

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Encounters

Update Information

Revival: Duel with the Past

・Added new courses
　・Trial of the Firestorm
　 You must have achieved the award "Accepting Sebastia's Challenge."
　 Chapter 75 (Main Story 2 Part III: The Twist) of the main story must be cleared.

　・Trial of Those Severed From Fate
　 You must have achieved the award "Accepting Sebastia's Challenge."
　 The following Episodes must be cleared.
　  ・Episode: The Celestial Tower and the Shadow Witch
　  ・Episode: The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel
　  ・Episode: First Knight and the Holy Sword

　・Trial of the Firestorm(extreme)
　 *The Trial of the Firestorm must be cleared.

　・Trial of Those Severed From Fate(extreme)
　 *The Trial of Those Severed From Fate must be cleared.

Encounters

・Another Style Avesta... Cynthia's Another Style is available

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information
　・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package
　・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package
　▼Duration
　November 22, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – December 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
　*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.
　Correct: –12/6(UTC) x1
　*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.14.100.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.
・Other small bugs.

Changed files in this update

ANOTHER EDEN Depot Depot 1252601
