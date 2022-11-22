Ver 2.14.100 Another Style Avesta

Share · View all patches · Build 9981361 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy

New Encounters

Revival: Duel with the Past

・Added new courses

・Trial of the Firestorm

You must have achieved the award "Accepting Sebastia's Challenge."

Chapter 75 (Main Story 2 Part III: The Twist) of the main story must be cleared.

・Trial of Those Severed From Fate

You must have achieved the award "Accepting Sebastia's Challenge."

The following Episodes must be cleared.

・Episode: The Celestial Tower and the Shadow Witch

・Episode: The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel

・Episode: First Knight and the Holy Sword

・Trial of the Firestorm(extreme)

*The Trial of the Firestorm must be cleared.

・Trial of Those Severed From Fate(extreme)

*The Trial of Those Severed From Fate must be cleared.

Encounters

・Another Style Avesta... Cynthia's Another Style is available

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

November 22, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – December 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –12/6(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.14.100.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.