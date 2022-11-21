Patch 0.7.5.0 - World travelling!

This patch adds/changes the following:

Adds the ability to travel the world and many features related to this: Create caravans, add members, animal and wooden carts, manage caravans food supply, lose members, switch between areas, create news settlements, etc.

You can also visit other faction you previously created.

Caravans can also encounter people on the road, like friendly merchants or attacking bandits, or groups of undead.

Visitors can be asked about news and will sometimes tell the player about new locations to discover (like bandit camp or merchant camp)*****.

The last missing biome, jungle, has been added.

This patch also includes several bug fixes and minor over all improvements.**

This patch was a ton of work and super tricky to be honest. I have tried my best to make it stable but I am certain there will be some very strange bugs. But please: report your bugs to me and I will be very ready to fix them as soon as possible!

Thanks for your support, bug reports (and sorry about the bugs!) and all the feedback I keep getting, you guys are the best!

As always: Best wishes and lots of love <3

//Mattias

*In one of the next patches there will be tools added so the player can create prefabs themselves and share with the community. Currently what there is to discover while travelling is a little bare, I know, but this will change in future patches.

**The next patch, which I hope to release before christmas, will very likely contain jungle-specific animals, some new enemies and most importantly: an overhaul of the basic work-AI. The current system is, as many of you have noticed, prone to bugs. Workers get stuck hauling stuff or gathering resources, etc. It is about time I kill my darlings and make something more stable from (or close to) scratch, like I did with the prio-system.

PS: Currently I take two days of parental leave every week, so I work a little less, which means patches will take a little longer than usual for a while ^^