Share · View all patches · Build 9981272 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Time to Fight: My Little Miniatures is avaliable now! FREE to play!

We are happy to announce that My Little Miniatures is avaliable now! It's time to fight!

Let's use your magic coins, summon the miniatures and create marvelous team!