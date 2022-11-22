 Skip to content

My Little Miniatures update for 22 November 2022

Time to Fight: My Little Miniatures is avaliable now! FREE to play!

22 November 2022

We are happy to announce that My Little Miniatures is avaliable now! It's time to fight!

Let's use your magic coins, summon the miniatures and create marvelous team!

