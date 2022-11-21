0.6.9.4.5 Update

Hello Agents (o˘◡˘o)

My personal life will be very busy for the next ~2 weeks as try to complete my PhD proposal! Most of my dev work is also being directed at the Stackhunter sidequest which will remain under raps until it's done. I'll still be releasing weekly updates but for these reasons they'll be a little sparser than usual.

Here are da notes!

New Stuff

Respecc your character! This will refund all the chiplets you've spent on abilities and relock each folder. You can purchase one of these bad bois from the best shop ever. These are pretty expensive ($500k). If they seem too expensive, please let me know on the steam discussions or on the discord!

Bug Fixins

Guilt is no longer pushed back by kicking. In fixing a some bugs with Guilt they started getting stuck on walls a lot. Guilt will still take damage from kick effects but the push is disabled for now while I search for better solutions.

Corpses and guns in Deluge now stick around for a full wave after you've killed them. This is meant to make the mode a little friendlier for necromancers

Added the 'esc' command to the ez hacker. Scaling options for this thing will arrive soon too!

Deepfakes now carry spiked line of sight correctly when kicked.

Special thanks this week to everyone who left a review this week! We're at 131 and that perfect streak is still going!