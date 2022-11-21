Update 1.24

New items:
- Throw again - throw the dices again
- Player swap - switch your places with random player, including their state of freedom
New events:
- Warp-test - all players teleport to random locations
- Spatial anomaly - all players switch places in random order, including their state of freedom
From now on You can change language without restarting the game (finally...)
We've added Turkish to the game. By the way, if You can help us with translation to other languages - let us know.
Also we've updated to UE 5.0, and there's a drawback - old saves will be desintegrated (but this won't happen again in the future, we think)
Have a nice day!
Changed files in this update