Update 1.24

New items:

Throw again - throw the dices again

Player swap - switch your places with random player, including their state of freedom

New events:

New events: Warp-test - all players teleport to random locations

Spatial anomaly - all players switch places in random order, including their state of freedom

From now on You can change language without restarting the game (finally...)

We've added Turkish to the game. By the way, if You can help us with translation to other languages - let us know.

Also we've updated to UE 5.0, and there's a drawback - old saves will be desintegrated (but this won't happen again in the future, we think)

Have a nice day!