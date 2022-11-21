New Bound By Blades Patch available! - Your Pets will become stronger!

Young Bounds!

A new week has begun and kicking off this week, we have a new patch available!

Shoutout and big thanks to everybody, for the ongoing support and feedback, helping us to improve the game further!

Find below all fixes and small additions:

Added Region selection for online multiplayer

Dreamland rare materials rates increased greatly (probably too much, therefore enjoy!)

Mouse clicking now only affects attacking while in battle (no more accidental movement or blocking/dodging clicks)

Mawrakor jump attack reworked to have better visuals on the attack (no longer hurts when landing, and instead shoots out projectile thorns)

Enchantress enchanting speed is now faster

Controller support for more controllers added

Merchant items now have increased descriptions for easier understanding

Music now changes to that of the first boss of each new wave in Endless Dungeon

Balancing

Pets have been massively buffed, increasing base attack power from 5 to 25 and power increase to +5 per level from +3. (Please feed your pet!)

Mawrakor 5-piece set bonus now increases pet power from x2 to x5 (Time to put your pets to work!)

Necromata (Extreme version) nerfed via cooldowns (time between attacks)

Talys (Extreme version) buffed (her easier attack to avoid is now on longer cooldown)

Tower 24 greatly buffed (good luck!)

Fixes

Controller input now correctly works on game start up

Controller navigation issues fixed through all menus

Controller vibration now works again if enabled and if screen shake is disabled

Screen shake & controller vibration no longer occurs when the 2nd player in multiplayer is hit by an attack

Many more localization bugs have been fixed

OriKara bug when killing both at the same time in a tower level would cause multiple bosses afterwards has been fixed

The thicc lamgi at the bottom of the city now finishes his jump animation

Upgrading an item will show the proper increased bonus value in the Upgrade success panel.

Thank you for your support, Young Bounds!

Please keep it up!

-Your Teams of Zeth & Assemble Entertainment-

