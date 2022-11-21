 Skip to content

Bound By Blades update for 21 November 2022

New Bound By Blades Patch available! - Your Pets will become stronger!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Young Bounds!
A new week has begun and kicking off this week, we have a new patch available!
Shoutout and big thanks to everybody, for the ongoing support and feedback, helping us to improve the game further!

Find below all fixes and small additions:

Additions & Updates
  • Added Region selection for online multiplayer
  • Dreamland rare materials rates increased greatly (probably too much, therefore enjoy!)
  • Mouse clicking now only affects attacking while in battle (no more accidental movement or blocking/dodging clicks)
  • Mawrakor jump attack reworked to have better visuals on the attack (no longer hurts when landing, and instead shoots out projectile thorns)
  • Enchantress enchanting speed is now faster
  • Controller support for more controllers added
  • Merchant items now have increased descriptions for easier understanding
  • Music now changes to that of the first boss of each new wave in Endless Dungeon
Balancing
  • Pets have been massively buffed, increasing base attack power from 5 to 25 and power increase to +5 per level from +3. (Please feed your pet!)
  • Mawrakor 5-piece set bonus now increases pet power from x2 to x5 (Time to put your pets to work!)
  • Necromata (Extreme version) nerfed via cooldowns (time between attacks)
  • Talys (Extreme version) buffed (her easier attack to avoid is now on longer cooldown)
  • Tower 24 greatly buffed (good luck!)
Fixes
  • Controller input now correctly works on game start up
  • Controller navigation issues fixed through all menus
  • Controller vibration now works again if enabled and if screen shake is disabled
  • Screen shake & controller vibration no longer occurs when the 2nd player in multiplayer is hit by an attack
  • Many more localization bugs have been fixed
  • OriKara bug when killing both at the same time in a tower level would cause multiple bosses afterwards has been fixed
  • The thicc lamgi at the bottom of the city now finishes his jump animation
  • Upgrading an item will show the proper increased bonus value in the Upgrade success panel.

Thank you for your support, Young Bounds!
Please keep it up!

-Your Teams of Zeth & Assemble Entertainment-

