New Bound By Blades Patch available! - Your Pets will become stronger!

Young Bounds!
A new week has begun and kicking off this week, we have a new patch available!
Shoutout and big thanks to everybody, for the ongoing support and feedback, helping us to improve the game further!
Find below all fixes and small additions:
Additions & Updates
- Added Region selection for online multiplayer
- Dreamland rare materials rates increased greatly (probably too much, therefore enjoy!)
- Mouse clicking now only affects attacking while in battle (no more accidental movement or blocking/dodging clicks)
- Mawrakor jump attack reworked to have better visuals on the attack (no longer hurts when landing, and instead shoots out projectile thorns)
- Enchantress enchanting speed is now faster
- Controller support for more controllers added
- Merchant items now have increased descriptions for easier understanding
- Music now changes to that of the first boss of each new wave in Endless Dungeon
Balancing
- Pets have been massively buffed, increasing base attack power from 5 to 25 and power increase to +5 per level from +3. (Please feed your pet!)
- Mawrakor 5-piece set bonus now increases pet power from x2 to x5 (Time to put your pets to work!)
- Necromata (Extreme version) nerfed via cooldowns (time between attacks)
- Talys (Extreme version) buffed (her easier attack to avoid is now on longer cooldown)
- Tower 24 greatly buffed (good luck!)
Fixes
- Controller input now correctly works on game start up
- Controller navigation issues fixed through all menus
- Controller vibration now works again if enabled and if screen shake is disabled
- Screen shake & controller vibration no longer occurs when the 2nd player in multiplayer is hit by an attack
- Many more localization bugs have been fixed
- OriKara bug when killing both at the same time in a tower level would cause multiple bosses afterwards has been fixed
- The thicc lamgi at the bottom of the city now finishes his jump animation
- Upgrading an item will show the proper increased bonus value in the Upgrade success panel.
Thank you for your support, Young Bounds!
Please keep it up!
-Your Teams of Zeth & Assemble Entertainment-
Changed files in this update