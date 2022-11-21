SUPER PEOPLE Refer a friend Event Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9981043 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 06:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Super Soldiers.

A SUPER PEOPLE Refer a friend Event will take place.

Still have friends not playing SUPER PEOPLE?

SUPER PEOPLE can be even more fun when playing with friends.

Invite friends to SUPER PEOPLE and receive event rewards with your friends!

Please refer to the following for more information.

1. Event Schedule

❗ PST (UTC-8): November 20th, 2022 22:00 – December 4th, 2022 06:59

❗ KST: November 21st, 2022 15:00 – December 4th, 2022 23:59

2. How to Participate

Invite friends who’ve haven’t had a SUPER PEOPLE account before the event.

◽ The friends you invite must not have an account creation record before PST (UTC-8): November 20th, 2022 22:00. The event condition will be met once the friend(s) you invite reaches account [Level.3]. Enter “Your Nickname” and the “Invited Friend’s Nickname” in the form to enter the event!

https://forms.gle/HL34oaoTc6YuiWbK9

3. Event Rewards



🎁 Eligible Winners: The “Invitee and Inviter” that met the Friend Invite Event conditions.

🎁 Event Reward: Daimei Face Skin

❗ Distribution Method: The gift will be sent to the mailbox of the in-game nicknames you listed on the form once the event ends.

❗ Reward Schedule: Before PST (UTC-8): December 6th, 2022 06:59

4. Please Note!

If the friend you invited has created an account before PST (UTC-8): November 20th, 2022 22:00, they will be excluded from the event.

The reward will not be given if the invited friend does not reach account level 3.

The event reward will be given to both the invitee and the inviter.

The reward will not be given if your or your friend’s nickname is not correctly entered on the form.

If an invited friend's nickname is written more than once on the form, then only the friend who submitted the form first will be eligible for the event reward. You cannot participate in the event multiple times.

The event reward item may run out depending on the number of participants and may be substituted for a different reward.

Thank you.