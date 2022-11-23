 Skip to content

Insect Swarm update for 23 November 2022

Update 0.6.0

Update 0.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* Now Available: Doomsday Protocol

  • Doomsday Protocol consists of a new series of missions
  • More missions will be available in the coming updates, together with new Swarm Lords

* Swarm Lord V

  • Emerges from underground
  • Can spit out numerous insects
  • Will constantly attract Swarms
  • Immobile

* Other Changes

  • Changed basic Crystal Concentration and Risk Level modifier after killing each Swarm Lords for the first time as follows:

    • Swarm Lord I：5
    • Swarm Lord II：10
    • Swarm Lord III：20
    • Swarm Lord IV：40
    • Swarm Lord V：80
    • Modifier for Swarm Lords to be added in the coming updates will follow the same pattern

  • Your next target will be marked with an exclamation mark (!) in the Targets panel

  • Heightened default viewpoint

  • Changed how viewpoint become heightened: The viewpoint will now be heightened 1s after the ship starts to speed up (was instantaneous before) to ease the dizziness some players had experienced

