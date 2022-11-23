Update 0.6.0

* Now Available: Doomsday Protocol
- Doomsday Protocol consists of a new series of missions
- More missions will be available in the coming updates, together with new Swarm Lords
* Swarm Lord V
- Emerges from underground
- Can spit out numerous insects
- Will constantly attract Swarms
- Immobile
* Other Changes
-
Changed basic Crystal Concentration and Risk Level modifier after killing each Swarm Lords for the first time as follows:
- Swarm Lord I：5
- Swarm Lord II：10
- Swarm Lord III：20
- Swarm Lord IV：40
- Swarm Lord V：80
- Modifier for Swarm Lords to be added in the coming updates will follow the same pattern
-
Your next target will be marked with an exclamation mark (!) in the Targets panel
-
Heightened default viewpoint
-
Changed how viewpoint become heightened: The viewpoint will now be heightened 1s after the ship starts to speed up (was instantaneous before) to ease the dizziness some players had experienced
