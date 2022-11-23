Update 0.6.0

Changed basic Crystal Concentration and Risk Level modifier after killing each Swarm Lords for the first time as follows: Swarm Lord I：5

Swarm Lord II：10

Swarm Lord III：20

Swarm Lord IV：40

Swarm Lord V：80

Modifier for Swarm Lords to be added in the coming updates will follow the same pattern

Your next target will be marked with an exclamation mark (!) in the Targets panel

Heightened default viewpoint