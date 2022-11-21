 Skip to content

GLASS update for 21 November 2022

Petit Glass Part 2 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9980978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news to fans who love Glass World.

Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the world of glass release, new content you've been waiting for!
Petit Glass Part 2 has been released!

This time, enjoy the cute, moody, and sometimes violent daily life from the perspectives of Lena, Eily, and Celestina.

Petit Glass Part 2 with cute SD characters!
The world of Petit Glass is always peaceful.

Petit Glass is a game that shows the cute daily life of the heroines of the Glass world.
This is a side story created to repay fans for their support.

We are a small development team, but we are working hard to develop games that will leave you with pleasant memories.

Petit Glass Part 2 can be searched on Google, and you can also send a Steam link to your friends.
Although still an indirect way. Please feel free to send a link to your friends to recommend Glass.

Thank you very much.

Changed files in this update

GLASS Windows Depot 1431571
  • Loading history…
GLASS Mac Depot 1431572
  • Loading history…
