Good news to fans who love Glass World.
Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the world of glass release, new content you've been waiting for!
Petit Glass Part 2 has been released!
This time, enjoy the cute, moody, and sometimes violent daily life from the perspectives of Lena, Eily, and Celestina.
Petit Glass Part 2 with cute SD characters!
The world of Petit Glass is always peaceful.
Petit Glass is a game that shows the cute daily life of the heroines of the Glass world.
This is a side story created to repay fans for their support.
We are a small development team, but we are working hard to develop games that will leave you with pleasant memories.
Petit Glass Part 2 can be searched on Google, and you can also send a Steam link to your friends.
Although still an indirect way. Please feel free to send a link to your friends to recommend Glass.
Thank you very much.
