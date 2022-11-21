Share · View all patches · Build 9980978 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 09:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Good news to fans who love Glass World.

Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the world of glass release, new content you've been waiting for!

Petit Glass Part 2 has been released!

This time, enjoy the cute, moody, and sometimes violent daily life from the perspectives of Lena, Eily, and Celestina.

Petit Glass Part 2 with cute SD characters!

The world of Petit Glass is always peaceful.

Petit Glass is a game that shows the cute daily life of the heroines of the Glass world.

This is a side story created to repay fans for their support.

We are a small development team, but we are working hard to develop games that will leave you with pleasant memories.

Petit Glass Part 2 can be searched on Google, and you can also send a Steam link to your friends.

Although still an indirect way. Please feel free to send a link to your friends to recommend Glass.

Thank you very much.