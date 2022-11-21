 Skip to content

The Wall update for 21 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the new "Nordic" skin for both the P90 and Semi-Auto Shotgun weapons.

Changelog:

  • Added new scope system
  • Fixed screen indicators when scoped in
  • Increased M39 damage to 50
  • Fixed P90 reload animation elbows
  • Added P90 Nordic skin
  • Added Semi-Auto Shotgun Nordic skin
  • Added gravity to rocket launcher rocket
  • Reduced rocket launcher rocket speed

