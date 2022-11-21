Thank you to everyone supporting me on Patreon!
This update includes the new "Nordic" skin for both the P90 and Semi-Auto Shotgun weapons.
Changelog:
- Added new scope system
- Fixed screen indicators when scoped in
- Increased M39 damage to 50
- Fixed P90 reload animation elbows
- Added P90 Nordic skin
- Added Semi-Auto Shotgun Nordic skin
- Added gravity to rocket launcher rocket
- Reduced rocket launcher rocket speed
