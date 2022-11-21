Hey everyone, I've just gotten back from my 5-day trip yesterday and I'm ready to go full steam ahead on level 1 fixes and development. This is the first minor update addressing the most significant issues but many more will be coming this week. Thanks for sticking around and showing so much undeserved support!
Change Log:
- Fixed "Phantom" Skin Stealers (Only one person could see them and they would stand still)
- Fixed the wrong escape message showing on non-hosts for level 1
- Beating level 0 now brings you to level 1
- Fixed shadow artifacts on level 1
- Fixed issue where some players would fall through the floor at the start of level 1
- Added achievement for beating level 1
- Fixed language setting not applying the selected language
- Added Czech, Swedish, and Ukrainian translations
- Implemented new crash reporting feature, allowing bugs to be pinpointed and patched much quicker
Changed files in this update