 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

M.A.S.S. Builder update for 21 November 2022

MAJOR UPDATE: Patch 0.9.0 Released! Alpha Phase Multi-Player READY!

Share · View all patches · Build 9980505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well! We've started the year off with version 0.8.0 and we've finally done working on version 0.9.0 at the end of the year and now, we're ready to release the long-awaited update! Patch notes can be found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/956680/announcements/detail/5379014706390139220

As always, we'll monitor for any bugs and changes required for a week or two. If the game is stable enough for players to have fun, we'll start 0.10.0 development but for now, please enjoy the newly updated M.A.S.S. Builder with new additions of everything including the co-op multiplayer missions!

Changed files in this update

M.A.S.S. Builder Content Depot 956681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link