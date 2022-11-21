MAJOR UPDATE: Patch 0.9.0 Released! Alpha Phase Multi-Player READY!

Well! We've started the year off with version 0.8.0 and we've finally done working on version 0.9.0 at the end of the year and now, we're ready to release the long-awaited update! Patch notes can be found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/956680/announcements/detail/5379014706390139220

As always, we'll monitor for any bugs and changes required for a week or two. If the game is stable enough for players to have fun, we'll start 0.10.0 development but for now, please enjoy the newly updated M.A.S.S. Builder with new additions of everything including the co-op multiplayer missions!