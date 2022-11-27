Now live v 1.0.1.1

Now pushing v 1.0.1.1 to the live default branch. I have been really hesitant to push this patch as there is a lot of changes to the core networking code that could have had generated some yet unforseen problems, and I knew I had a small trip coming up before Thanksgiving, and then well it was Thanksgiving. I'm headed to bed now though and tomorrow is Monday morning for me here, so if there is anything problematic that crops up I'll be on top of it!
As I've mentioned before once this patch is moved off of the beta branch I will start pushing the procedural generation and engine optimization changes that we have been working on to beta. This patch will primarily only affect multi-player, outside of the various bug fixes, but this next wave of patches will be more foundational improvements affecting all play modes. Hopefully we will be able to get targeting and the new player controller up for testing and input in the next week or two as well.
I usually summarize patch notes moving from beta to live by removing smaller fix notations, but that was the majority of what was being worked on outside of the networking upgrade, so I went ahead and left all of the changes below.
v 1.0.0.6 -> 1.0.1.1 2022.11.27
- Upgraded Mirror (network codebase)
- Added guardian gauntlets recipe
- Improved crafting and item details for weapons
- Added checks to update really old, unedible food to be edible
- Fixed facility/other windows staying open/connected when swapping between crafting & inventory causing problems.
- Fixed an issue with the multiplayer town building spawning
- Fixed some tilled soil math issues
- Fixed a new issue causing network object to go invisible while standing still
- Fixed a bug with cooked food despawning from backpacks and storage chests
- Fixed player models not loading avatar changes properly in multiplayer in some occasions
- Fixed a bug improperly kicking player for SteamID mismatches
- Fixed a bug causing basic melee attacks to miss on multiplayer clients
- Fixed a bug with weather not syncing properly in MP
- Fixed a bug with resource respawning
- Fixed a bug causing skill cooldowns to reduce slightly with each level
- Fixed /stuck not working in caves
- Fixed blink cooldown
- Fixed hotkeys retaining unwanted data after using a tabula rasa potion
- Fixed Stoneworkers requiring stone to summon
- Fixed several skill description errors
- Fixed charge attacking with or without Dashing Strike
- Fixed charge going wild sometimes
- Fixed the weapon set swap icon being scaled improperly
- Fixed wardrobe weapons being overriden with swapping, sheathing, and some skills
- Fixed save and exit briefly throwing harmless errors sometimes on multiplayer client
- Fixed a bug with equipping shields in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug with harvested resources in multiplayer still showing up
- Fixed weapon targeting not working at times
- Fixed an issue with terraforming collision detection
- Fixed a problem with tombstones duplicating
- Fixed a bug with Charge and Jump Back
- Fixed an animation error with passive animals
- Fixed a bug with the new Mirror stopping resources from syncing properly after harvest
- Fixed auto-harvest not working with the new Mirror
- Fixed being able to loot while dead
- Fixed static network objects not always positioning properly on clients past 8192m
- Fixed guardian leggings not rendering properly
- Fixed being able to save a solace placed using free placement mode into a structure save
- Fixed weather turning on in caves sometimes
- Fixed character creation assigned skill points not properly increasing skill tree spent point count
- Fixed character creation assigned attributes not properly assigning
- Fixed harmless render texture error spam on dedicated servers and a couple other harmless start up errors
- Fixed bought attributes not always applying properly until reconnecting
- Fixed some types of weapon speed improvements reducing their "base speed," upsetting damage math
You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.
To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.
