Now live v 1.0.1.1

Now pushing v 1.0.1.1 to the live default branch. I have been really hesitant to push this patch as there is a lot of changes to the core networking code that could have had generated some yet unforseen problems, and I knew I had a small trip coming up before Thanksgiving, and then well it was Thanksgiving. I'm headed to bed now though and tomorrow is Monday morning for me here, so if there is anything problematic that crops up I'll be on top of it!

As I've mentioned before once this patch is moved off of the beta branch I will start pushing the procedural generation and engine optimization changes that we have been working on to beta. This patch will primarily only affect multi-player, outside of the various bug fixes, but this next wave of patches will be more foundational improvements affecting all play modes. Hopefully we will be able to get targeting and the new player controller up for testing and input in the next week or two as well.

I usually summarize patch notes moving from beta to live by removing smaller fix notations, but that was the majority of what was being worked on outside of the networking upgrade, so I went ahead and left all of the changes below.

v 1.0.0.6 -> 1.0.1.1 2022.11.27

Upgraded Mirror (network codebase)

Added guardian gauntlets recipe

Improved crafting and item details for weapons

Added checks to update really old, unedible food to be edible

Fixed facility/other windows staying open/connected when swapping between crafting & inventory causing problems.

Fixed an issue with the multiplayer town building spawning

Fixed some tilled soil math issues

Fixed a new issue causing network object to go invisible while standing still

Fixed a bug with cooked food despawning from backpacks and storage chests

Fixed player models not loading avatar changes properly in multiplayer in some occasions

Fixed a bug improperly kicking player for SteamID mismatches

Fixed a bug causing basic melee attacks to miss on multiplayer clients

Fixed a bug with weather not syncing properly in MP

Fixed a bug with resource respawning

Fixed a bug causing skill cooldowns to reduce slightly with each level

Fixed /stuck not working in caves

Fixed blink cooldown

Fixed hotkeys retaining unwanted data after using a tabula rasa potion

Fixed Stoneworkers requiring stone to summon

Fixed several skill description errors

Fixed charge attacking with or without Dashing Strike

Fixed charge going wild sometimes

Fixed the weapon set swap icon being scaled improperly

Fixed wardrobe weapons being overriden with swapping, sheathing, and some skills

Fixed save and exit briefly throwing harmless errors sometimes on multiplayer client

Fixed a bug with equipping shields in multiplayer

Fixed a bug with harvested resources in multiplayer still showing up

Fixed weapon targeting not working at times

Fixed an issue with terraforming collision detection

Fixed a problem with tombstones duplicating

Fixed a bug with Charge and Jump Back

Fixed an animation error with passive animals

Fixed a bug with the new Mirror stopping resources from syncing properly after harvest

Fixed auto-harvest not working with the new Mirror

Fixed being able to loot while dead

Fixed static network objects not always positioning properly on clients past 8192m

Fixed guardian leggings not rendering properly

Fixed being able to save a solace placed using free placement mode into a structure save

Fixed weather turning on in caves sometimes

Fixed character creation assigned skill points not properly increasing skill tree spent point count

Fixed character creation assigned attributes not properly assigning

Fixed harmless render texture error spam on dedicated servers and a couple other harmless start up errors

Fixed bought attributes not always applying properly until reconnecting

Fixed some types of weapon speed improvements reducing their "base speed," upsetting damage math

