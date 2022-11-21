 Skip to content

Quoin update for 21 November 2022

Version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9980380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shortened scene transition time to 0.5 seconds from 1 second
Increased shotgun enemy health to 200
Increased smg enemy health to 240
Changed all stats upgrades to be lower price and lower upgrade amount
Increased rocket launcher and sniper rifle fire rate
Fixed bug where some enemies run in place after player death
Fixed Tutorial text being in the wrong order

