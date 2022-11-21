Update 1.4.0 - MAJOR UPDATE

SAY HELLO TO THE ... QUALITY... CHALLENGE... BUST... UPDATE!

That name is terrible, but we've added a new CHALLENGE MODE setting that is intended to address "this game is too easy!" We've also added in character message bust graphics.

Many fixes and Quality of Life updates are also in this release!

See changelog below:

Changelog 1.4.0 - MAJOR UPDATE

-added battle retry for bosses

-fixed various typos and for whatever reason usagi song which was set as light elemental while clearly stating earth and throwing rocks at you

-changed the camera to one that enjoys properly zooming in parallaxes without pausing them like a derp and fixed all the bugs associated to switching it then promptly swiched back to the original because the new one had too many problems but fixed the original bug that compelled me to switch in the first place

-added a proper options menu

-added an option for faces to appear as bust images instead

-fixed corresponding bugs related to bust images

-added an option to turn off faces & animchars altogether

-added an option to toggle step sounds

-added CHALLENGE MODE for difficulty, included "super boss" monsters

-nerfed gems in challenge mode

-added a variety of varied loading images, variously

-added AUTO SAVE, SAVE STATE (ctrl) and auto-load on game start up (hold insert)

-added options for 'window borders'

-wrote better code for window fade

-added EXIT MARKERS (can be toggled off)

-added QUICK BUTTON (quick encounter rate, quick potion, ect)

-Added MonsterDex (Examine Item)

-Rearranged the main menu and included a Music Box scene

-added notifications for saves loads and cache clearing (can be turned off)

-fixed a bug where winning with items wanted to repeat twice which I thought was fixed already!

-fixed miki and niki thinking they were each other in the volcano

-fixed some graphical errors

-adjusted damage formulas for whyp's skills

-added missing late-game fast travels on the airship (when selecting Flight Ocarina while flying)

-added in the giver & receiver rings from em2, can be found on new airship with zoom

-updated the demo to match the updates

-added TWO ACHIEVEMENTS for challenge mode, and counters (when on) in the menu to keep track