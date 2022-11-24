Substance Designer 12.3.1

12.3.1 is a small hotfix release for Substance 3D Designer.

Fixes

[3D Assets] 'Help > Substance 3D assets' mistakenly targets Creative Cloud Desktop on Linux

[3D View] Materials are not built when mesh is loaded

[3D View] Materials list opens when dropping Substance model graph in viewport

[Explorer] Cannot delete selection with keyboard if a Substance model graph is included

[Explorer] Crash when opening the contextual menu of a mesh resource's material item on Mac

[Graph] Instances whose Input images depends on Values generates wrong result in subsequent nodes

[Graph] Wrong result when using chain of subgraphs with contextual graph editing enabled

[MDL] Crash when loading MDL graph referencing a compositing graph with outdated outputs

[MDL] Texture 2D node does not work anymore

[Preferences] Image cache ignores the temporary files location set by the user

[Properties] Tweak performed in preview/preset panels are merged in undo stack

[Shortcut] Shortcut assigned on deprecated nodes create conflicts and can't be cleaned

[Substance models] Crash when closing a package after performing specific actions

[Substance models] Instance nodes and links from relocated packages are not refreshed correctly

[Substance models] Undoing deletion of subgraphs does not refresh instance nodes and links consistently

[Substance models] Value suddenly increases too fast on transform node

[UI] "Visible if" property warning icons does not have a tooltip

[UI] Image information text is too dark in 2D View's viewport

[Undo] Moving a position widget in preview mode stores all intermediate values

Improvements

[3DView] Optimized rendering for scenes with many materials

[3DView] View a Substance model graph's outputs when dropping it from Explorer

[Substance models] Display warning in Graph View when input and output share the same identifier