Trials of Wilderness update for 21 November 2022

Update 4.9.2

Build 9980166

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Titan, Troll and Bat can now be found in any part of the map after a few days.
Savages will attack the player base less often than before.
The Troll can destroy player buildings.
Reduced Savages speed from 8 to 7.
Reduced Werewolf speed from 14 to 10.
The Bat will no longer follow the player while chasing, you will be able to run away from him.
Tamed wolves run away from spiders, but tamed bears attack spiders.

If you think something should be changed in the game, feel free to write a comment. I need feedback from the players, thanks.

