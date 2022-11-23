v1.34.0.2 release - Ship selection menu improvements and BZ1 updates

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.34.0.2) The primary updates in this release are improvements to the ship selection menu. Now, the next and previous ships are displayed at the top of the screen in a muted form with their shortened names. This visualizes the full roster of ships to choose from, while keeping the currently highlighted ship more prominent. The color of the currently selected ship and arrow selectors has been changed to yellow as well to maintain a consistent color scheme across all menus. The local multiplayer ship selection screen has been updated as well with similar updates to color and ship list.

This update also makes a few changes to BlastZone 1, upgrading it to v1.4. This includes a fix for a rapid fire laser exploit and slightly reduced enemy speed.

This update includes a few smaller updates as well. Here are the full release notes for v1.34.0.2:

Improved ship selection screens for single player and local multiplayer games

-Changed the currently selected ship name and selector arrows to yellow to match the color scheme of other menus

-Added grayed out short names of the other ships to show all the ships there are to choose from

-Also shows which ship is next/previous on the list

-Updated selector arrow positioning for multiplayer ship selection to match how the single player screen is done

-Changed the currently selected ship name and selector arrows to yellow to match the color scheme of other menus -Added grayed out short names of the other ships to show all the ships there are to choose from -Also shows which ship is next/previous on the list -Updated selector arrow positioning for multiplayer ship selection to match how the single player screen is done Updated BlastZone 1 to v1.4

-Fixed an exploit that would slow down enemy movement while rapidly pressing the laser fire button

-Reduced enemy movement speed by 5% to account for enemies moving while firing the laser

-Fixed an exploit that would slow down enemy movement while rapidly pressing the laser fire button -Reduced enemy movement speed by 5% to account for enemies moving while firing the laser Screen shakes no longer affect screen wipes

Updated Spanish translation for the ship selection title text

Trimmed down the localization data file size by eliminating unused data

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.34.0.2” or higher. Enjoy!