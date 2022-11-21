Update 21-11-2022

Features

Added heat/cold protection tooltip

Added beanie for cold protection

Added cap for heat protection

Added Per Shot Spread Setting to Attachments

Added voice chat / VOIP implementation, not working yet

Changes

Changes to AI navmesh, preventing to go near water

Changes to Doubledoor upgrade cost

Changes Durability axe's/pickaxe's

Changes to player inventory slot size

Changes Buildpart collision with ground preventing building partially underground

Changes to savesystem, increasing time for performance

Fixes

Fixes WaterBottle fill not refillable

Fixed attachment spread setting not effecting weapons

Fixed storage panel high in cooking UI

Fixed group leader not removing from group

Fixed chat not scrolling to bottom correctly

Fixed starting social settings not applying correctly