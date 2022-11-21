Update 21-11-2022

Features
Added heat/cold protection tooltip
Added beanie for cold protection
Added cap for heat protection
Added Per Shot Spread Setting to Attachments
Added voice chat / VOIP implementation, not working yet
Changes
Changes to AI navmesh, preventing to go near water
Changes to Doubledoor upgrade cost
Changes Durability axe's/pickaxe's
Changes to player inventory slot size
Changes Buildpart collision with ground preventing building partially underground
Changes to savesystem, increasing time for performance
Fixes
Fixes WaterBottle fill not refillable
Fixed attachment spread setting not effecting weapons
Fixed storage panel high in cooking UI
Fixed group leader not removing from group
Fixed chat not scrolling to bottom correctly
Fixed starting social settings not applying correctly
Changed files in this update