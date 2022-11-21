Fixed a bug that prevented items from being taken from some maps.
Fixed some prices in the store (lower prices at low lvl)
Goblin territory map, slightly increased the amount of captured magic stones
One-way (walking) squares were unstable, so they were removed *One-way (jumping) squares were retained
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 21 November 2022
Ver2.02 Update
Fixed a bug that prevented items from being taken from some maps.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update