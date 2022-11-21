 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 21 November 2022

Ver2.02 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9979903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented items from being taken from some maps.
Fixed some prices in the store (lower prices at low lvl)
Goblin territory map, slightly increased the amount of captured magic stones
One-way (walking) squares were unstable, so they were removed *One-way (jumping) squares were retained

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149842
  • Loading history…
Depot 2149844
  • Loading history…
