 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

sheepChat update for 21 November 2022

Cumulative release 1.9.87

Share · View all patches · Build 9979765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed all messages and notifications about errors, connection status, warnings, etc. from the chat window and pop-up notifications from the tray, instead implemented the "Notification Center", now all annoying messages will be displayed only there. The notification center can be opened through the main menu of the program and in the main chat window by clicking on any platform from the bottom.

For residents of Ukraine and not only, we added backup and proxy endpoints, this should solve the problem with connecting to servers.

Cumulative update:
Fixed a bug preventing the launch of the program.
Correction in the currency conversion system.
Improved YouTube protocol, improved search for broadcasts by link to a channel/profile.
Correction of reconnects and the counter of viewers in the WASD protocol.
Updated protocols, rewritten the main code base, selected a new implementation of interaction with platforms.
Improvements in the asset loading system.
Disabled Steam Cloud function (sync settings in the Steam cloud), another system will be implemented in the future.

Changed files in this update

windows-x64 Depot 944771
  • Loading history…
windows-x86 Depot 944772
  • Loading history…
linux-x64 Depot 944773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link