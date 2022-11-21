Cumulative release 1.9.87

Removed all messages and notifications about errors, connection status, warnings, etc. from the chat window and pop-up notifications from the tray, instead implemented the "Notification Center", now all annoying messages will be displayed only there. The notification center can be opened through the main menu of the program and in the main chat window by clicking on any platform from the bottom.

For residents of Ukraine and not only, we added backup and proxy endpoints, this should solve the problem with connecting to servers.

Cumulative update:

Fixed a bug preventing the launch of the program.

Correction in the currency conversion system.

Improved YouTube protocol, improved search for broadcasts by link to a channel/profile.

Correction of reconnects and the counter of viewers in the WASD protocol.

Updated protocols, rewritten the main code base, selected a new implementation of interaction with platforms.

Improvements in the asset loading system.

Disabled Steam Cloud function (sync settings in the Steam cloud), another system will be implemented in the future.