Vade Retro : Exorcist update for 21 November 2022

V1.1.7.1: Steam cloud arrives in vade retro!

Share · View all patches · Build 9979734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've read your suggestions about save corruption. Your progress is now synchronized with Steam Cloud, so you can change your PC or reset it without losing your backup.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1931951
  • Loading history…
