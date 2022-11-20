 Skip to content

Primal Survivors update for 20 November 2022

Quick Fix

Build 9979667

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- BUG FIX ---

♦ Improved movement control. Now you have full controller of the character.

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We will continue to improve the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492151
  • Loading history…
