Hot fixes for Day 2

Hello everyone! Mike here... the solo developer behind this project!

Thank you to every one who has downloaded CRUMB, and I appreciate your patience with a few issues that have become apparent. I have quickly put together a quick patch to fix some major and minor issues. Please see below

Major Fixes

Numerical entry fields on components now accept the comma and the dot as a decimal separator

Resolved crashing when unexpected values are entered into the numerical entry fields

Unknown Resolution

Issue with CRUMB crashing when selecting the gear icon to adjust the simulator speeds. I have adjusted some code that I think is the issue. However I have not been able to reproduce the issue on my 3 laptops. Please let me know if the issue is fixed or not

Minor fixes

Jumper wire is now correct colour according to selection when starting a new wire

Collider sizes adjusted for some of the interactable components. There were some overlapping issues when components were placed together

Investigated Issues

Waveform type knob not working on the signal generator. I have checked this and the knob works correctly. To avoid confusion, it works in exactly the same way as the voltage and frequency knobs by dragging with the interaction tool

Steam Overlay is causing issues with the multiple UI items on the app startup. CRUMB does not use any of the Steam Overlay features, so feel free to disable the Overlay by right clicking on CRUMB in your library and navigating to General Properties. I will ask Steam to update my app to disable overlay

Future fixes and updates

DPI scaling. Several users with 4k screens are finding it difficult to use the UI as it doesn't adjust

I will update placement of components, allowing rotating of some of the components that snap to the rotation of the breadboard

I will add in keyboard shortcuts

I will add in tutorials and guides to better understand components

Plus much much more...

Again, I thank you for your patience and support! I will work on the next set of updates as soon as I can

All the best

Mike