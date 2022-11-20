 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellfire Tactics update for 20 November 2022

Patch 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9979404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Artifacts

Deaths Contract -> Your first Unit to die each fight gains +2/+1 permanently
Ghoul Hand -> Summoned Units gain +3/+2
Ghoul Juice -> Summoned Units double their attack but are destroyed after they attack
Rat Bait -> 3 Cost
Vampire Bats -> Your highest Attack Unit at the start of a fight gains Deathless

Units

Bustacean -> Gain Tank and 1 Counter when I'm the only Bustacean on the board. I Gain +2/+4 for every Counter
Boozt -> At the Start of a fight Linked Greeners get +2/+2 permanently
Shambler -> On End, Summon Two Zombies (+6/+6)
Bucke -> When my Barrier breaks, I gain +1/+1 permanently

Archdemon balance and more stability fixes will be coming in the next patch, then theres a surprise event on the horizon for a certain winter time festivity!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1360941
  • Loading history…
Depot 1360942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link