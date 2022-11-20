Patch 0.4.5

Artifacts

Deaths Contract -> Your first Unit to die each fight gains +2/+1 permanently

Ghoul Hand -> Summoned Units gain +3/+2

Ghoul Juice -> Summoned Units double their attack but are destroyed after they attack

Rat Bait -> 3 Cost

Vampire Bats -> Your highest Attack Unit at the start of a fight gains Deathless

Units

Bustacean -> Gain Tank and 1 Counter when I'm the only Bustacean on the board. I Gain +2/+4 for every Counter

Boozt -> At the Start of a fight Linked Greeners get +2/+2 permanently

Shambler -> On End, Summon Two Zombies (+6/+6)

Bucke -> When my Barrier breaks, I gain +1/+1 permanently

Archdemon balance and more stability fixes will be coming in the next patch, then theres a surprise event on the horizon for a certain winter time festivity!