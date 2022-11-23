 Skip to content

The House update for 23 November 2022

From the Darkness Update | v0.7.0

The House update for 23 November 2022

From the Darkness Update | v0.7.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again, survivors,

We know it's been a while, but there is finally some new content in The House. Introducing The 2nd Level. This level is still being worked on, so there may be some bugs to iron out and plenty of new areas still being developed to make this level rival the original in difficulty and size. Below is what you can expect in this new update.

NEW FEATURES

  • A new level. Search through the container yard to find a way to escape.

  • A new enemy. Something is lurking in the darkness. If you hear the roar, it's already too late.

  • ACHIEVEMENTS!!! Brand new achievements to unlock as you progress through the container yard.

  • Fixed a lot of bugs and made some major performance improvements.

That's all this time. Check back for next months update for a new area to level 2 just in time to ring in Christmas.

